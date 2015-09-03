OF Dalton Pompey was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday as rosters expanded for September. He opened the season as the regular center fielder but after going .193/.264/.337 in 23 games, and having defensive lapses, he was optioned to Buffalo, where he struggled and missed about a week with a knee injury. He was sent to Double-A New Hampshire in early June but returned to Buffalo in mid-July. The 22-year-old batted .307/.383/.421 with seven homers and 40 RBIs in 96 games between New Hampshire and Buffalo. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Pompey improved in all aspects of his game in the minors. He will give the Blue Jays depth in the outfield but, barring an injury, will not take a regular spot.

RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the third time this season when rosters expanded on Tuesday for September. He was 0-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 21 outings and 23 2/3 innings with Toronto. He had allowed two earned runs in in 16 1/3 innings when demoted on Aug. 1. In 21 games at Buffalo, he was 3-1 with a 1.06 ERA and three saves while holding batters to a .138 batting average. He should be able to give Toronto outings of longer than one inning from the bullpen if needed.

C Josh Thole from rookie-level Bluefield, where he was optioned last Friday, and he caught knuckleballer RHP R.A. Dickey on Wednesday. Bluefield’s season ended Tuesday.

3B Josh Donaldson drove in two runs with his first triple of the season Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He finished August with 35 RBIs to tie DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion for the club record for one month. Encarnacion also had 35 RBIs in August.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday as rosters expanded for September. Kawasaki provides infield depth, particularly at second base. This will be his sixth stint this season with the Blue Jays. He batted .245/.332/.286 with eight doubles and eight RBIs in 62 games this season with Buffalo. In 14 games before Tuesday, he batted .167/.250/.278 with one RBI in going 3-for-18.

LHP Aaron Loup was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday when rosters expanded for the rest or the regular season. He was optioned to Buffalo on Aug. 17 to give him a chance to pitch. He was used sparingly as he struggled after the All-Star break, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in six outings as opponents hit .400 against him. In five games at Buffalo, he was 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA over six innings. He gives the Blue Jays another left-handed option to support LHP Brett Cecil, who has the longest active scoreless innings streak in the majors at 20 innings.

INF Ryan Goins was 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run walkoff homer in the 10th in the 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday to extend his hit streak to a career-best 11 games. He is batting .441 (15-for-34) in that span. He said it was his first walkoff homer at any level.

LHP Colt Hynes was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Jeff Francis, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. He was 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in five relief outings with Toronto. In 35 games at Buffalo and 10 games at Double-A New Hampshire, he was a combined 2-3 with a 3.22 ERA.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly in the 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians Tuesday to end his career-best hit streak at 26 games, longest in the majors this season and tied for second best in club history. He batted .412 (40-for-97) with 12 doubles, 11 homers, 12 walks and 35 RBIs. With the walk, he has reached base safely in 31 straight games. The 35 RBIs in August was a Blue Jays club record for one month, tied with 3B Josh Donaldson, who had two RBIs Monday to also reach 35 in August.

LHP Jeff Francis had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday as rosters were expanded for September. LHP Colt Hynes was designated for assignment to make room for him on the 40-man roster. Francis, a starter at Buffalo, will provide the Blue Jays with long relief. He was 6-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 19 games (14 starts) with the Bisons this season. He was 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in eight relief outings with Toronto this season. This is his second stint this season with Toronto. He had his contract selected from Buffalo on April 19, was designated for assignment on May 18, cleared waivers May 20, and was sent outright to Buffalo.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 28th start of the season Wednesday in the series finale of a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre. Dickey is 6-0 with a 3.23 ERA and the team is 8-0 in his past eight starts. In 12 career games -- including six starts -- against the Indians, he is 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA.

LHP Brett Cecil pitched two-thirds of an inning -- allowing a hit and an intentional walk -- in the 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. He extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and has retired 30 of the past 36 batters he has faced. The scoreless streak equals his career best and is the longest active streak in the majors.