3B Josh Donaldson hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning of the 10-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He has 112 RBIs for the season, the most by any player in his first season with the Blue Jays in club history. DH Paul Molitor had 111 RBIs in 1993.

RHP Drew Hutchison allowed six earned runs in five-plus innings Friday in the 10-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles -- the most he has allowed at home since July 21, 2014 against the Boston Red Sox. He had a five-game winning streak snapped and allowed three home runs in a game for the second time this season. It was his second loss at home for the season. The other was May 20 against the Los Angeles Angels. “I thought he was fine going into that sixth inning, he didn’t labor at all,” manager John Gibbons said. “It happened fast. I don’t think you panic and yank him after five innings, I don’t think you start doing that. He’s been good, he’s been really good at home.”

RHP Marcus Stroman (left knee surgery) rejoined the Blue Jays on Friday after pitching 4 2/3 hitless innings with seven strikeouts Wednesday in a rehabilitation start with Class A Lansing. He will pitch for Triple-A Buffalo in Pawtucket on Monday and will rejoin the Blue Jays could get some starts before the end of the season. “We’ve got to see how the game on Monday goes,” manager John Gibbons said. “If everything goes well, if he looks good, feels fine, he could come and start a game or two for us.” “I‘m in midseason form, 100 percent,” Stroman said. “Every single pitch is ready, my body, my knee’s ready.”

2B Ryan Goins was 0-for-2 with two walks on Friday in the 10-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles to end his career-best 12-game hit streak. He batted .421 (16-for-38) in that span.

DH Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-3 with two walks Friday in the 10-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He has reached base in 34 consecutive games. It ties the sixth longest streak in club history.

LHP David Price took his first loss Monday in his sixth start since joining the Blue Jays on July 30 when he allowed six hits, one walk and three runs as Cleveland beat Toronto 4-2. Price has four wins with the Blue Jays. The loss also was the first loss of his career at Rogers Centre. He is now 8-1 with a 3.57 ERA there in 12 career starts there. In 18 career starts against Baltimore, Price is 7-4, 2.73 ERA.