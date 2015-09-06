LF Carl Crawford was 2-for-4 Saturday and drove in the first run with a double. Crawford is 9-for-18 in his career against Padres RHP starter Tyson Ross. Crawford is hitting .353 (12-for-34) against the Padres this season with five doubles, two homers and five RBIs. He is also the leading active batting average leader against the Padres at .345 (57-for-165).

INF Ryan Goins was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in the 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday to extend his career-best streak of reaching base safely to 16 games. He has reached base in 13 of his past 29 plate appearances. He had a 12-game hit streak end Friday when he was 0-for-2 with two walks.

LHP Mark Buehrle normally would have pitched Saturday, but he has had his start moved to Monday when the Blue Jays open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. “He’s a little beat up,” manager John Gibbons said. The move allowed LHP David Price to start Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, with RHP Marco Estrada pitching the rubber match on Sunday. The move also allowed RHP Marcus Stroman to pitch next Saturday in place of Buehrle at Yankee Stadium, where he has struggled in the past. Stroman is pitching for Triple-A Buffalo on Monday in his final rehabilitation start as he returns from left knee surgery performed in March.

DH Edwin Encarnacion was hit by a pitch in the third inning Saturday. He was 0-for-3 but extended his streak of reaching base to 35 games.

INF Cliff Pennington was ejected at the end of the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Tim Timmons. It was the 11th ejection of the season for the Blue Jays and the fourth player to be tossed.

LHP David Price posted his 100th career victory Saturday in the 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed three hits, four walks and one run in seven innings. The walks tied a season high. He also struck out eight, the fourth consecutive start in which he has had at least that many strikeouts. He has pitched at least seven innings in six of his seven starts with the Blue Jays and is 5-1 since arriving in a July 30 trade with the Detroit Tigers.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his 23rd start and 29th appearance of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Scheduled starter LHP Mark Buehrle was bumped to Monday to give him an extra day between starts. Estrada is 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in his past seven starts and the team is 5-2. He allowed five hits and two runs in seven innings in a no-decision when Toronto beat Cleveland on Tuesday. In four career games, including two starts, he is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA against the Orioles.

LHP Brett Cecil pitched a clean ninth inning Saturday to finish the 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. It was his 23rd straight outing without allowing a run. He has pitched a career-best 21 consecutive innings without allowing a run, the longest active run-less streak in the majors and the longest by a Blue Jays pitcher this season.