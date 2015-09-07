1B/OF Danny Dorn, claimed off waivers by Toronto from Arizona in late August, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Sunday. Dorn went 5-for-30 in 23 games over two stints with the Diamondbacks this season. He hit .374/.430/.595 with 10 homers and 54 RBIs in a combined 81 games in Triple-A.

OF Kevin Pillar hit his 10th home run of the season Sunday in the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Eight of his homers have come since June 2, including three in his past 11 games. He was 5-for-11 in the series against the Orioles.

INF Ryan Goins was 1-for-4 in the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday and has reached base safely in a career-best 17 straight games. He has recorded a hit in 14 of those games.

RF Jose Bautista hit his 33rd homer of the season Sunday in the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles, a two-run shot in the first inning. It was the second game in a row in which he homered in the first. He has hit 26 of his homers since June 3. He has hit 20 homers against Baltimore since 2010, the third most of any player in that span.

LHP Mark Buehrle is scheduled to make his 27th start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. The 36-year-old has been feeling the effects of wear and tear and will pitch on seven days of rest. He has not started since Aug. 30 when he allowed five hits, two walks and two runs (one earned) in six innings in a 9-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. He was 3-1 with a 4.38 ERA in August. He is 11-10 with a 4.22 ERA in 28 career games (27 starts) against the Red Sox and is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA in 12 career starts at Fenway Park.

SS Troy Tulowitzki hit a two-run homer in the third inning of the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. It was his 17th homer of the season, his fifth with the Blue Jays with four coming at Rogers Centre.

3B Matt Dominguez was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Brewers on Sunday. Toronto then optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo. Dominguez, 26, is hitting .269/.310/.410 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs in 117 Triple-A games this year.

RHP Marco Estrada is 6-3 with a 2.99 ERA since the All-Star break after the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. He allowed two hits, four walks (one intentional) and two runs in five innings Sunday to earn the win. It was his shortest outing since July 24 at Seattle when he went four at Seattle. He allowed three earned runs or fewer for his eighth straight start. “It was one of those days where I didn’t have my stuff,” Estrada said “I wasn’t locating at all. It almost seemed like every time they swung I made a decent pitch.”