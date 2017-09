2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) has made incremental progress by taking dry swings. He has missed 75 games during two stints on the disabled list with shoulder injuries.

C Dioner Navarro will catch RHP Marco Estrada in the opener and C Russell Martin would catch RHP Marcus Stroman in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader.

