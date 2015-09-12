RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Friday, giving the Blue Jays 12 relievers. Jenkins made 21 appearances for Toronto last season and his lone appearance this season consisted of two innings against the Yankees on May 5.

RHP Marcus Stroman was activated from the disabled list Friday and will make his season debut in Game Two of Saturday’s doubleheader following left knee surgery in March. Stroman was expected to miss the entire season after getting injured during a spring training drill March 10. Stroman is a native of Long Island, New York, and when it became possible he might return, he targeted one of the games against the Yankees. Last year, Stroman was 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA. Stroman is 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA in three career starts against the Yankees.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) has made incremental progress by taking dry swings. He has missed 75 games during two stints on the disabled list with shoulder injuries.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) has missed a combined 75 games due to two DL stints with the same injury. Before Friday’s game in New York, manager John Gibbons said Travis has made some slight progress in the rehab by taking dry swings, which means he has been swinging without facing a pitching machine in the batting cage or live pitching in a batting practice session. Travis has been on the disabled list since July 29 and was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list Friday in a procedural move.

C Dioner Navarro will catch RHP Marco Estrada in the opener and C Russell Martin would catch RHP Marcus Stroman in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader.

C Dioner Navarro will catch RHP Marco Estrada in the opener and C Russell Martin would catch RHP Marcus Stroman in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader.

C Russell Martin recorded his 10th career multi-home run game when he hit a solo homer run in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh. It was his second multi-homer game with the Blue Jays and also marked the 14th time he at least four RBIs in a game.

LHP David Price allowed two runs and six hits in five innings Friday night while pitching on five days’ rest. It marked his shortest start since joining the Blue Jays and also was the fourth time he did not complete six innings this year. Even with the short outing, Price is 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA in his last seven starts at Yankee Stadium.

RHP Marco Estrada will start Game One of Saturday’s doubleheader in New York and will look to add another win to his most winningest season of his career. Estrada has won five more games than his previous career high set in 2013 and 2014 with the Milwaukee Brewers. One of Estrada’s best wins of the year was last month in New York when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings during a 2-0 victory. Since beating the Yankees, Estrada is 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in his last five starts. Estrada last pitched during Sunday’s 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles when he allowed two runs and two hits in five innings.

LHP Brett Cecil has thrown 23 2/3 straight scoreless innings after tossing 1 1/3 innings Friday. He has allowed six hits to the last 51 hitters he has faced. It is the longest scoreless-innings streak by a Toronto pitcher since LHP Scott Downs had 26 scoreless innings in 2008.