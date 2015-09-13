RHP Marcus Stroman made his season debut in Saturday’s nightcap and picked up the win, allowing three runs and four hits in five innings. He threw 78 pitches and likely would have thrown more if not for a 33-minute rain delay before the bottom of the sixth.

R.A. Dickey will try to record his 100th career victory Sunday afternoon when he faces the Yankees. Dickey has reached the verge of the century mark by going 7-0 with a 2.68 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break. Dickey last pitched during Toronto’s 10-inning victory in Boston on Tuesday and did not get the decision after allowing one run and four hits in six innings. Dickey last faced the Yankees on Aug. 7 in New York and allowed one run in seven innings while getting a no-decision in a 10-inning victory. Dickey is 7-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 19 appearances (13 starts) against the Yankees.

SS Troy Tulowitzki had X-rays on his ribs and chest and those were negative. He also was getting an MRI and the Blue Jays said during the rain delay of the second game Tulowitzki has a small crack in his left shoulder blade and bruises in his upper back muscles. Tulowitzki needed tests after leaving the game in the second inning following a collision with CF Kevin Pillar while catching a pop-up by SS Didi Gregorius.

RHP Marco Estrada allowed a season-high three home runs during Game 1 and also allowed more than three earned runs for the first time in nine starts. Before Saturday, Estrada last allowed three home runs on June 15, 2014.

LF Ben Revere hit his first home run since the Blue Jays acquired him from the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener and then had four hits in the nightcap. In 10 career games at Yankee Stadium, he is hitting .404 (19-for-47). Over his last 22 games, he is batting .424 (39-for-92).