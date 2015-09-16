1B Justin Smoak hit his 16th homer Tuesday against the Braves, but also muffed a ground ball that gave Atlanta a run in an eventual 3-2 loss. The third-inning miscue was his third error of the season. The tying homer in the sixth inning came leading off, where Smoak is batting just .182 (10-for-55) and has struck out 15 times.

RHP Drew Hutchison will move to the bullpen despite leading the Blue Jays with a 13-4 record. His ERA is up to 5.33 after giving up 12 earned runs over 8 1/3 innings in his past two starts, including six runs in 3 1/3 innings at Boston in his most recent outing. Hutchison’s ERA on the road this seasons is 9.44.

LHP Mark Buehrle, who had a cortisone shot in his shoulder last week, worked five innings against the Braves on Tuesday and allowed six hits and two runs, one earned, in a no-decision. He threw 43 of his 66 pitches for strikes and induced three double plays. Buehrle has 26 double plays this season -- tied for second in the majors. Minnesota’s Mike Pelfrey has induced 27.

1B Edwin Encarnacion was out of the lineup for the second straight game Tuesday because of a sore left middle finger. With no designated hitter for the interleague series in Atlanta, the Blue Jays have both Chris Colabello and Justin Smoak available to fill in for Encarnacion.

LHP David Price, who is 6-1 with a 2.28 ERA in eight starts since being acquired from Detroit, will face the Braves on Wednesday in Atlanta. He is 15-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 203 strikeouts in 29 starts overall. Price’s ERA is second in the American League, his win total is tied for fourth and his strikeouts are fourth.