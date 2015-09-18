FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2015 / 2:08 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Scott Copeland, who was designated for assignment off the 40-man roster Sept. 13, was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. Copeland had a 6.46 ERA in five appearances, including three starts with the Blue Jays. He was 11-6 with a 2.95 ERA in 21 appearances for Triple-A Buffalo this year.

2B Devon Travis will have exploratory surgery to assess his injured left shoulder, and he will miss the rest of the season.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (cracked scapula and upper back muscle bruises) flew to Boston to have his shoulder examined and determine treatment. He hasn’t played since the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

