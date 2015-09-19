1B Justin Smoak hit a two-run double in the three-run fourth inning Friday in the 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. He has 51 RBIs for the season in 260 at-bats. It is his highest RBI total since he had 51 in 483 at-bats in 2012. His career best is 55 RBIs in 427 at-bats in 2011.

RHP Marcus Stroman continued his comeback from knee surgery in March that was supposed to end his season on Friday. He allowed six hits, one walk and one run while striking out three in seven innings in a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. He is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts since recovering from surgery performed in March to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Stroman pitched five innings and earned the win last Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, allowing three runs. He came out for the sixth, but did not pitch because the game was delayed because of rain. “I thought he pretty good the other night, too,” manager John Gibbons said. “I think his pitches were probably a little bit sharper (Friday), maybe a little bit better breaking ball, but conditions were better. The more times he goes out there, he’s really going to round into form like we’ve seen in the past.” Stroman is 4-0 in his career against Boston.

INF Ryan Goins hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning on Friday in the 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. It was his third triple of the season, tying him with RF Jose Bautista for the team lead. The triple was his first extra-base hit since Sept. 5, a span of 10 games and 37 at-bats.

RF Jose Bautista walked twice in the 6-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday. It was the 23rd time this season that he has walked more than once in a game. He has walked seven times in the past seven games and has 98 bases on balls on the season to tie him with 1B Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians for the American League lead.

DH Edwin Encarnacion had his on-base streak ended at 44 games in the 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday. During that span, he batted .350 (58-for-161) with 15 homers, 15 doubles, 46 RBIs, 25 walks, a .451 on-base percentage and a 1.184 OPS. He did reach base on an error on Friday and scored in the three-run fourth.

RHP R.A. Dickey will try for career win No. 100 in his 31st start of the season Saturday in the middle game of the three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. He had a seven-game winning streak over 10 starts end on Sunday when he allowed seven hits, two walks and five runs over 7 2/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to the New York Yankees. It was his first loss since July 9. This will be his third try at No. 100. He had a no-decision in a Blue Jays’ 5-1 win at Boston on Sept. 8.