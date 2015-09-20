FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 20, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Jose Bautista had two walks as well as a two-run homer Saturday in the 7-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 29th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against Boston at Rogers Centre.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit his 34th homer of the season Saturday in the 7-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

RHP R.A. Dickey did not get his 100th career win in his third try in a no-decision on Saturday as the Blue Jays lost 7-6 to the Red Sox.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (cracked left shoulder blade) was examined by a specialist in Boston on Thursday.

LHP Brett Cecil allowed one hit in one-third of an inning in the 7-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

