LHP Mark Buehrle allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings Sunday and did not figure in the decision as the Blue Jays lost 4-3 to the Boston Red Sox. It was his 19th quality start of the season, matching his total last year. He has allowed three or fewer runs in 15 of his past 18 starts. Buehrle said he was ready to leave the game when he did Sunday. “I kind of felt like I was done at that point,” he said.

C Dioner Navarro was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday in the 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It was his fourth homer of the season and his first since July 30 against the Kansas City Royals. Navarro is on a five-game hitting streak and is batting .450 (9-for-20) in that span.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins made his first appearance since Sept. 11 at Yankee Stadium Sunday in the 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox because of tightness in his right forearm. He pitched a 1-2-3 ninth on Sunday with three groundball outs.

LHP David Price will make his 31st start of the season and his 10th since joining the Blue Jays in a trade on July 30 when he faces the New York Yankees Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Price is 7-1 with a 2.17 ERA in his first nine starts for Toronto. He allowed six hits and one run in seven innings on Wednesday to beat the Atlanta Braves. He allowed six hits and two runs over five innings on Sept. 11 in a victory over the Yankees in New York. In 30 career games (29 starts) against the Yankees, he is 12-7 with a 4.19 ERA.

LHP Brett Cecil had his scoreless streak of 26 innings ended with an unearned run in the eighth inning Sunday in the 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Cecil, who ended the seventh with a pair or strikeouts, committed an error on a squibber hit by 3B Pablo Sandoval to open the eighth inning. RHP Mark Lowe replaced Cecil and got a groundout before allowing a single to C Sandy Leon and a sacrifice fly to CF Jackie Bradley Jr. that scored what turned out to be the winning run. Cecil was charged with the loss and his record is 3-5 with a 2.77 ERA.