INF Munenori Kawasaki received the start at second base Tuesday to give INF Cliff Pennington a rest. Pennington has been at second base regularly since SS Troy Tulowitzki suffered a fracture in the left shoulder blade on Sept. 12, forcing INF Ryan Goins to move from second to short.

SS Troy Tulowitzki played catch Tuesday, but there is no date set for his return. He hasn’t played since Sept. 12 due to a small crack in his left shoulder blade.