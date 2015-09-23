INF Munenori Kawasaki received the start at second base Tuesday to give INF Cliff Pennington a rest. Pennington has been at second base regularly since SS Troy Tulowitzki suffered a fracture in the left shoulder blade on Sept. 12, forcing INF Ryan Goins to move from second to short.

INF Munenori Kawasaki started at second base Tuesday to give INF Cliff Pennington a rest. Kawasaki was 0-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt in the 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees before 1B Matt Hague batted for him in the ninth inning. Pennington entered the game at shortstop in the 10th.

RHP Marcus Stroman will make his third start of the season Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. Stroman has made an unexpectedly quick return from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee performed in March after he was injured during a spring training drill. Stroman made his major-league return Sept. 12 when he started the second game of a doubleheader and allowed three runs -- all on a home run by Yankees OF Brett Gardner -- in five innings. He is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees.

RF Jose Bautista threw out a runner at third base and another at home Tuesday in the 6-4, 10-inning loss to the New York Yankees. They were his first outfield assists since July 8 against the Chicago White Sox when he also had two. He has had multiple outfield assists in a game six times in his career.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-5 with a 10th-inning homer Tuesday in the 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees. It was his fifth home run over the past 12 games. He has reached base in 23 straight games against the Yankees.

C Dioner Navarro hit his fifth home run of the season in the ninth inning Tuesday to tie the game at 3-3 before the New York Yankees went on for a 10-inning, 6-4 victory. All five of his home runs have tied the game or given the Blue Jays the lead. It was his fourth career home run that either tied the game of gave his team the lead in the ninth inning or later.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (fracture in his left shoulder blade) played catch and took some ground balls before the 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday. He has yet to swing a bat and there is no time frame for a return. “I wish I had that answer,” Tulowitzki said. “I really don’t know. I think when I start doing more baseball activity that’ll tell us a lot more.” Tulowitzki was injured in the first game of the doubleheader Sept. 12 at Yankee Stadium when he collided with CF Kevin Pillar while catching a fly ball.