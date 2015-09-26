FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2015

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) had a cyst drained in his shoulder but no structural damage was detected from the exploratory procedure performed Wednesday. He will be ready for spring training. He went on the 15-day disabled list on July 29 for the second time this season and was later moved to the 60-day DL.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (left collarbone fracture) continues to feel improvement as he works out and took swings off a tee on Thursday’s off day. There is no date for a return. He was injured Sept. 12.

