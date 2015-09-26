3B Josh Donaldson, who was used as DH to give him a rest, hit the 40th homer of his season Friday in the 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He becomes the ninth Blue Jays player to hit 40 homers in a season. Donaldson also has 40 doubles and joins 1B Carlos Delgado (2000) and RF Shawn Green (1999) as the only Blue Jays with 40 homers and 40 doubles in one season.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) had a cyst drained in his shoulder but no structural damage was detected from the exploratory procedure performed Wednesday. He will be ready for spring training. He went on the 15-day disabled list on July 29 for the second time this season and was later moved to the 60-day DL.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) had exploratory surgery on Wednesday and no structural damage was found. He did have a cyst drained and should be ready for spring training. The injury put him on the disabled list twice this season, most recently July 29. He later was transferred to the 60-day DL.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed four hits and two runs over seven innings Friday to earn career win No. 100 on his fourth attempt. “It’s really special,” Dickey said. “I think I had 28 wins before I was 35 and 72 after. It’s been a tough year for me, losing my dad and things like that. So to be able to celebrate this at home, in my 100th start for the Blue Jays, is really poetic.” The 40-year-old knuckleballer has won eight of his past nine starts but had not won since Sept. 2 when he pitched a complete game against Cleveland.

INF Cliff Pennington, who started at third base with 3B Johnson Donaldson used as DH, had his first three-hit game of the season Friday in the 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. It was his first three-hit game since Aug. 9, 2014. He matched his career high with two doubles in the game. It was the seventh time he has done that.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (left collarbone fracture) continues to feel improvement as he works out and took swings off a tee on Thursday’s off day. There is no date for a return. He was injured Sept. 12.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (left shoulder blade fracture) took ground balls again before the game Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays and said he continues to feel better. He took some swings off a tee Thursday during the team’s off day. No date has been determined for his return. He was injured in the first game of a doubleheader Sept. 12 at Yankee Stadium when he collided with CF Kevin Pillar while catching pop fly. “I felt great out there,” Tulowitzki said before the game Friday. “Ground balls went well. I feel like I‘m moving a lot better. From the beginning, I said swinging was going to be the last thing. I‘m just going in there, light swings off the tee, nothing major yet. But definitely, I‘m excited in the direction that I‘m headed.”

LHP David Price will make his 32nd start of the season and his 11th with the Blue Jays Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. He is 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA since joining the Blue Jays in a trade July 30 with the Detroit Tigers. He has put himself into contention for a second American League Cy Young Award. He is 0-2 with a 3.21 ERA in two career starts against the Rays, his former team.