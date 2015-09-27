OF Kevin Pillar was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs Saturday in a 10-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He has at least one RBI in four straight games. He also had his second stolen base of the game in the seventh inning. It was his 12th consecutive steal without being caught. He has stolen a bae in four games in a row for a total of five.

RF Jose Bautista hit two home runs in a 10-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday to give him 39 this season. DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (35), 3B Josh Donaldson (40) and Bautista have combined for a total of 114 home runs this season, tied for the second highest total by three players in franchise history. Bautista has five multi-homer games this season and 28 in his career.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 30th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He is 14 2/3 innings short of reaching 200 innings for the 15th straight season. This is only his third start in September, as his outings have been spaced out to help the 36-year-old deal with the wear and tear of the season.

C Russell Martin hit his 22nd home run of the season, a career best, in the first inning Saturday in a 10-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. It was the first homer of his career on a 3-and-0 count. He has 21 of his homers as a catcher this season, tied for second for the most homers by a Blue Jays catcher in a season. The club record is 23 hit by C J.P. Arencibia in 2011.

LHP David Price failed to go six innings for the second time over his last 18 starts when he allowed five runs (four earned) in five innings on Saturday in a 10-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Both five-inning starts has been since he joined the Blue Jays July 30 in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. He also went five innings Sept. 11 at Yankee Stadium in an 11-5 win over New York.

LF Ben Revere was 3-for-5 with an RBI on Saturday in a 10-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. It was his seventh game with three or more hits since joining the Blue Jays in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on July 31. He has 17 games with three or more hits this season.