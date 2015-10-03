RF Jose Bautista was the only Jays starter not to get a hit, going 0-for-5 on the night with a strikeout. His power numbers remain staggering: 40 home runs and 113 RBIs with two games left in the regular season.

LHP Mark Buehrle, perhaps in his final MLB start, gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings but got his 15th win. He needs two innings -- and could come back Sunday for them -- to hit 200 for 15 straight seasons.

1B Edwin Encarnacion had a solo home run, his 38th of the season, which amazingly ranks third in the Jays’ talented lineup. He had a walk and a second hit as well, raising his season average to .276.

C Russell Martin had a strong night at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, his 23rd of the season. As part of a 17-hit night, he now has 77 RBIs on the season.

SS Troy Tulowitzki returned to the lineup on Friday after missing three weeks because of injuries. He is batting seventh and playing shortstop in the game at Tampa Bay. Tulowitzki had not played since Sept. 12, when he suffered a cracked scapula and bruised upper-back muscles as a result of a collision with teammate Kevin Pillar.