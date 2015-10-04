CF Kevin Pillar had his string of 12 straight stolen bases snapped in the fourth inning when he was thrown out at second by Rays catcher Rene Rivera, but his single to get on made it 17 straight games reaching base. Pillar finished 3-for-4.

RHP Roberto Osuna allowed two runs in the ninth, only the third time in 68 appearances this season he has allowed two or more in an outing.

RF Jose Bautista’s third inning RBI single marked the 34th time in 37 games he has reached base.

3B Edwin Encarnacion’s two-run home run off RHP Brandon Gomes in the sixth inning gave him 111 RBIs, bettering his old career-high of 110 set in 2008.