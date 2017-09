RHP Drew Hutchison proved that pitching wins are overrated. He was 13-5 despite a 5.57 ERA. He was 11-2 with a 2.91 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) at home and 2-3 with a 9.83 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) on the road. By September, he was relegated to the bullpen, and he was left off the roster for the AL Division Series. He showed such promise in 2014 that he was the Opening Day starter in 2015. Hutchison is only 25 and has time to recapture that promising form of previous seasons.