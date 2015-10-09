OF Anthony Alford was considered unsignable in the 2012 draft because he was committed to play football and baseball at Southern Mississippi. Thus, one of the draft’s top athletes fell to Toronto in the third round, 112th overall. He signed a contract that allowed him to continue football. He started five games at quarterback for USM, then transferred to Mississippi, where he played four games before deciding to play baseball full time. He played 25 minor league games before 2015, but this year he batted .298/.398/.421 with four homers, 35 RBIs and 27 stolen bases between low Class A Lansing and high Class A Dunedin. He has the speed to play center field and the arm to play right. He needs to cut down on strikeouts (109 in 2015), but he could be ready for Toronto in two or three years.

3B Josh Donaldson came out of the 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers Thursday in the opener of the ALDS in the fifth inning after taking a knee to the head on a hard slide into second base in the fourth. He passed the tests done for concussions. “He apparently passed all the tests so that’s good news,” manager John Gibbons said. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

RHP Marcus Stroman will start Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers Friday at Rogers Centre. It will be his fifth start since returning from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee in March that seemed to have ended his season. This will be his first start against the Rangers since July 19, 2014, when he pitched seven shutout innings in a 4-1 victory. It was the game in which he broke out a new two-seam fastball that has allowed him to induce more ground balls and, as a result, he pitches deeper into games. He said he also pitches with some hate. “Hate, yeah a lot of anger, a lot goes into it. I‘m 5-8, a lot of people doubt me so that’s with me every single pitch on the mound.”

OF/INF Chris Colabello tried to explain the way Canadian fans have embraced the Blue Jays this season by using social media. “It’s been pretty epic,” said Colabello, who made his Blue Jays debut May 5 after being called up from Triple-A Buffalo. “If you look at it on the level of social media, something as simple as looking at the following you have on Twitter and Instagram. Just the following that I’ve seen on that end of it has been astronomical. I think I have something like 20,000 Twitter followers since my first day with the team. To see the support we have when we go on the road, it feels like we’re playing home games.”

RF Jose Bautista was replaced in right field by OF Dalton Pompey in the ninth inning Thursday in the 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers in the ALDS opener after he had a cramp while fouling out to end the eighth. “Just a little cramp on the swing and made no sense to come out to play defense late in the game,” he said. “I should be ready to go tomorrow.” Bautista hit a home run in his first career postseason game.

C Dioner Navarro will be behind the plate for the third game of the ALDS when RHP Marco Estrada gets the start Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The two worked well together when they were battery mates during the regular season and manager John Gibbons said there was no reason to split them up now.

LHP David Price dropped to 1-6 in 11 career postseason appearances, including six starts, when he allowed five hits, including two home runs, and five runs in seven innings in a 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers in the opener of the ALDS. “I expect to have better results,” Price said. “I didn’t pitch the way I‘m capable of.” Price said it was more a case of nerves than the 11 days he had between starts that affected him in the first inning. “I think maybe he was out of whack that first inning, then I thought he settled in pretty well,” manager John Gibbons said.