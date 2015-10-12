RHP Ryan Tepera was activated to the playoff roster by Toronto. He fills the spot vacated by injured LHP Brett Cecil.

3B Josh Donaldson reached base three times Sunday with a single, a double and a walk. Donaldson also scored a run and raised his average to .300 in the series, which is the second-highest in the ALDS among the Toronto regulars (Kevin Pillar, .308).

RHP R.A. Dickey’s career began with the Rangers, and now the 40-year-old veteran will make his first postseason appearance against the team that drafted him Monday in Game 4 of the AL Division Series. “It’s special for sure,” Dickey said. “That seems like such a cliche word, but it’s funny how it’s come full circle for me personally, having learned the knuckleball here in 2005, and now potentially with a chance to take the series back to Toronto with a Game 4 start. It’s poetic is what it is for me. It’s a neat narrative.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki was dropped to sixth in the batting order Sunday, the first time he’s hit sixth this season. He was 0-for-10 in the first two games in the series.

SS Troy Tulowitzki collected his first postseason home run since Game 2 of the 2007 National League Division Series with his sixth-inning shot Sunday. The homer ended a string of 70 postseason at-bats without a homer for Tulowitzki and allowed the Blue Jays to exhale some as it put them up 5-0. “It was definitely huge,” Tulowitzki said. “I think in the moment, I was definitely pumped up, got back to the dugout and everybody’s obviously excited we’re up by five.”

LHP David Price, who was the losing pitcher in Game 1 of the AL Division Series, will be in the bullpen Monday for Game 4. Price is 0-6 with a 5.23 ERA in his six postseason starts. The Blue Jays have no choice because of the must-win situation. “You could have anyone coming out of the bullpen because you have to win,” said Toronto manager John Gibbons, who had Price warming in the bullpen Sunday night in Game 3. “We’ve done it before. (Price) is on board, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

RHP Marco Estrada earned his first postseason win Sunday and lowered his playoff ERA to 1.65 in five games. Estrada got in a groove early by retiring 13 of the first 14 hitters he faced. That early confidence was huge for him, especially knowing the circumstances of the series. “You just don’t think about being down 0-2, you just want to win,” he said. “I want to win every single game I‘m out there, and that’s basically the mentality I took in.” He wound up allowing one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

LHP Brett Cecil was replaced on the Blue Jays playoff roster by RHP Ryan Tepera.