RF Jose Bautista had four plate appearances and did not put the ball in play. He walked three times and struck out. Bautista had walked only once in the first five postseason games.

DH Edwin Encarnacion left after seven innings for X-rays of a swollen left middle finger. The X-rays were negative.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 0-for-4 and struck out twice. He is 2-for-25 in six postseason games. “I know it (shoulder) still bothers him,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “But he’s good enough to play and he wants to play and he’s gutting it out this time of year. I tip my hat to him. He’s been struggling with that a bit. He had a big hit down in Texas to get us here.” Tulowitzki suffered a cracked scapula and bruised upper back muscles after a collision with Kelvin Pillar on Sept. 12 and missed 19 games.

LHP David Price, who starts Saturday, said teammate RF Jose Bautista is “always on the fastball.” Said Price, “There’s a saying in baseball, you can’t sneak cheese past a rat. That’s what all the best hitters in baseball do, they sit on a fastball and they react to a breaking ball. He does a really job with that.” After a pause, Price said, “I‘m not calling Bautista a rat” and laughed.

RHP Marco Estrada yielded three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss. “It was hard for me to get the ball down today,” Estrada said. “I elevated it a lot more than I wanted to. I didn’t walk anybody because they’re a pretty aggressive team. For the most part when I did fall behind, I found myself back in the count. I’ve got to do a better job of getting ahead and locating my fastball.”