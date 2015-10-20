LHP/RHP Pat Venditte, the first full-time switch pitcher in major league history, was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the A‘s.

INF Darwin Barney was designated for assignment Monday to make roster room after LHP/RHP Pat Venditte was claimed off waivers from the Athletics. Barney batted .304/.333/.609 with two homers and four RBIs in 15 games with Toronto. He also provided solid defense at second base. He was obtained in a trade with the Dodgers on Sept. 13 to add infield depth after SS Troy Tulowitzki sustained a fracture in his left collarbone the day before. Barney was not eligible for the Blue Jays’ postseason roster.

RHP Roberto Osuna had retired all 17 batters he faced in the postseason before Monday, when he entered the Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Royals with one out and one on in the ninth. His first batter, DH Kendrys Morales, hit a two-run homer. Osuna retired the next two batters to give the Blue Jays an 11-8 victory, their first win in the series.

RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0) picked up his first win in the postseason, allowing four runs, 11 hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings. He had one strikeout before RHP Aaron Sanchez took over.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his second start of the postseason Tuesday in the fourth game of the AL Championship Series against the Royals at Rogers Centre. Dickey’s first postseason start was in Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Oct. 12 at Arlington, Texas. Dickey pitched well but did not factor in the decision after going 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, no walks and one run. LHP David Price took over to face some left-handed hitters and got the win after pitching three innings. Dickey went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one start this season against the Royals, allowing two hits and two walks over seven innings. He is 4-3 with a 4.20 ERA in 14 career games, including eight starts, against Kansas City.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was ejected from the Blue Jays’ 11-8 victory over the Royals on Monday between the seventh and eighth inning by plate umpire John Hirschbeck. He disagreed with a third-strike call against him in the seventh. “And there were other pitches that were questionable,” Tulowitzki said. “I‘m walking out to the field and he’s looking at me, and I told him that wasn’t a strike. It was a quick trigger. Obviously, he was either holding onto something or something was going on, but I didn’t think what I did was going to get me ejected from the game.” Tulowitzki was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the game.