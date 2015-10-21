LHP Aaron Loup was not with the Blue Jays for Game 4 of the AL Championship Series, won 14-2 by the Royals. “Loup got a call and he had to head to the airport and head home,” manager John Gibbons said. “That’s why he wasn’t available today. We were in a bind.” The Blue Jays used INF Cliff Pennington to get the final out of the ninth inning in the blowout, the first time a full-time position player has pitched in the postseason. Loup also missed Games 4 and 5 of the AL Division Series due to a personal matter.

RF Jose Bautista went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday in the Blue Jays’ 14-2 loss to the Royals in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. He has reached base in all nine of his postseason games. He is batting .235 (8-for-34) with two homers, seven RBIs, seven walks and a .366 on-base percentage.

RHP R.A. Dickey on Tuesday became the first knuckleball pitcher to start an AL Championship Series game since Boston RHP Tim Wakefield in Game 4 of the 2008 ALCS against the Rays. Wakefield took the loss in that game but won Games 1 and 4 in the 2003 ALCS against the New York Yankees, the last time that a knuckleballer started and won an ALCS game. Dickey took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned), four hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. RHP Tom Candiotti, also a knuckleball pitcher, started Games 1 and 5 of the 1991 ALCS for the Blue Jays against the Twins and went 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA.

INF Cliff Pennington became the first full-time position player to pitch in a postseason game.

RHP Marco Estrada will start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series on Wednesday against the Royals at Rogers Centre. Estrada said he had trouble locating his fastball when he took the loss in the series opener Friday. He allowed six hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-0 Royals victory. That left Estrada at 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA in his two postseason starts this year, the first of his career. He appeared four times as a reliever in the 2011 postseason when he was with the Brewers. In two regular-season starts against the Royals this year, he went 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA.