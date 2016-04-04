RHP Ryan Tepera was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on April 2. Tepera spent the last two seasons in Buffalo, with a 3-1 record and a 1.06 ERA last year.

RHP Casey Lawrence was assigned to the Blue Jays on April 2. He was 12-14 with a 4.56 ERA in 27 starts in the minors last season.

CF Kevin Pillar went 2-for-5 in Sunday’s opener with an RBI, again showing his tremendous range in center field in tracking down fly balls. In a battle of two of the game’s best defensive center fielders, Pillar stayed with Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier catch for catch.

RHP Roberto Osuna had a scare in the ninth inning, giving up a hit and allowing an inherited runner to score, but his inning of work turned into a save opportunity as the game ended with the tying run at the plate. The Jays had Drew Storen available if they needed him to finish up the game.

RHP Marcus Stroman pitched into the ninth inning in Sunday’s season opener, getting the win after holding the Rays in check until the ninth. Stroman had held the Rays to one run on four hits before the ninth, when he gave up a solo home run and a single. He was the shortest Opening Day pitcher baseball has seen in 45 years.

LHP Aaron Loup was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25 with a sore left elbow. He received a cortisone shot in his left elbow earlier in the week, and there was no timetable for him to start throwing off a mound.

2B Devon Travis was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He’s recovering from September 2015 left shoulder surgery.

RHP Bo Schultz was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He’s recovering from offseason left hip surgery. He was 0-1 with a 3.56 ERA in 43 innings pitched last season.

SS Troy Tulowitzki had his first home run of 2016, getting a two-run shot in the eighth inning that proved to be the winning margin in a 5-3 victory. Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 on the day, batting fifth in what looks to be one of the American League’s most potent lineups again in 2016.

LHP Franklin Morales was signed by the Blue Jays to a one-year, $2 million deal on April 2. Toronto had been searching for a second left-hander in the bullpen after Aaron Loup went down with an elbow injury during the first week of camp.

RHP Marco Estrada was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 26 with back soreness. The Blue Jays had signed Estrada to a two-year, $26 million deal in November.