2B Ryan Goins went 2-for-4 hitting in the No. 9 slot in the Jays’ lineup, raising his season average to .250. Any production from him would be a boost for a Toronto batting lineup that gets so much from the top of the order.

RHP Aaron Sanchez pitched well in his first start of the season, holding the Rays to one run on five hits in seven innings, striking out eight batters and walking none. Sanchez’s only mistake was a solo home run to Rays DH Corey Dickerson, and he leaves with a 1.29 ERA for his work.

RF Jose Bautista cost the Jays with a slide that was ruled to be interference for a game-ending double play. The play originally resulted in a throwing error that would have given Toronto a 4-3 lead in the ninth. “I didn’t think it was illegal to make contact (with the field), let alone something so subtle and soft,” he said. Bautista went 1-for-2 with three walks, raising his season average to .375.

LHP Brett Cecil gave up a two-run home run in the eighth inning, seeing his streak of 38 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run end. That run tied the major league record that was set by Craig Kimbrel in 2011. Cecil took the loss after allowing his first runs since last June.