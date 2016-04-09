RHP Joe Biagini pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning and had one strikeout in the 8-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday. It was the major-league debut for Biagini, who was plucked from the San Francisco Giants in the Rule 5 draft last December. He must be carried on the 25-man roster or be offered back to the Giants. The Blue Jays liked his arm and they might be willing to work out a deal with the Giants if it becomes necessary to send him to the minors.

3B Josh Donaldson, who was honored as the 2015 American League MVP before the 8-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday, was used as a designated hitter in the Blue Jays’ home opener and hit his second career grand slam in the fourth inning. He became the first Blue Jay to hit a grand slam in a home opener. The move to DH was to protect a strained right calf muscle that forced him from the game Wednesday in Tampa Bay. The move is a day-to-day situation. Donaldson said the leg felt better as the game Friday progressed and he was hoping that he might play in the field on Saturday. “It actually progressed,” Donaldson said. “Throughout the game I was actually able to run a little bit more down the line than I was initially thinking. Hopefully I can get on the field tomorrow.” LF George Bell, who won the AL MVP Award in 1987, made the pregame presentation to Donaldson.

INF Darwin Barney started at third base for Toronto on Friday due to Josh Donaldson’s calf injury.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his second start of the season Saturday when the Blue Jays play the middle game of their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The knuckleballer won his first start of the season last Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays despite allowing six hits, two walks and three runs in five innings. He is 6-6 with a 4.23 ERA in 22 games, including 16 starts, against Boston. There was a possibility that he could match up against another knuckleball pitcher, Boston’s RHP Steve Wright but a rainout on Thursday pushed each starter back a game so Dickey will face RHP Rick Porcello instead.

C Russell Martin played third base in the top of the ninth inning in the 8-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday. He started the game at catcher but moved to third after 1B Justin Smoak was used as a pinch-hitter from INF Darwin Barney in the eighth. Barney started at third base when 3B Josh Donaldson was used as designated hitter to protect a calf strain. “He’s played infield before,” manager John Gibbons said. “He played at second base (in late-inning situations) a couple of times last season.” Martin, who played a total of three innings at second base last season, fielded a grounder and threw the ball to first to record the first out of the ninth. It was his first appearance at third base since May 5, 2013 against Washington when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was his 19th career appearance at third base. Martin also singled in the fourth inning on Friday to snap an 0-for-13 drought to open the season.

LHP Franklin Morales was warming up in the bullpen during Friday’s 8-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Manager John Gibbons decided not to use him when the pitcher felt something was not quite right. “Hopefully it’s fine but it kind of threw us a little wrench in there,” Gibbons said. It meant that RHP Jesse Chavez was used and he gave up the grand slam to INF/OF Brock Holt in the sixth inning that cut Toronto’s lead to one run.