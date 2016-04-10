3B Josh Donaldson was the DH for the second day in a row in the 8-4 loss to the Red Sox. The idea is to put less stress on his strained right calf. But the way he turned on the speed in beating out a double in the third inning suggests a return to the field is imminent. Manager John Gibbons said he will make that determination on Sunday morning. Before the game, he suggested that Donaldson might be the DH on Sunday as well, returning to third base on Tuesday after the team has Monday off in the schedule.

RF Jose Bautista hit his first two homers of the season and they accounted for his first four RBIs of the season on Saturday in an 8-4 loss to the Red Sox. He has hit 36 career homers against Boston, the most he has hit against any team. Bautista, who has 29 career multi-homer games, has reached base safely in all six games this season. Bautista also had a hit by Boston DH Hanley Ramirez bounce over his head for a two-run triple in the fifth inning. “I was hoping to cut it off on a jump, but once I saw that it bounced pretty violently, and I wasn’t going to get it on the jump, I just had to run after it,” Bautista said. “Bottom line is I should not have let the ball get past me. I gifted them two runs and put a guy on third ... it’s unacceptable, it shouldn’t happen, but it did.”

RHP R.A. Dickey had an impressive knuckleball on Saturday. It was so good that C Josh Thole, who regularly catches him, had trouble handling it and was charged with two passed balls, one of which led to an unearned run. Dickey allowed seven runs (six earned), eight hits and two walks. He struck out nine. “I had a good one today, really good one,” Dickey said. “It was the confluence of a lot of weird things going on out there today. I had a good one and it’s something to be encouraged by. The final line is not what I would deem acceptable, but this is a time for all of us to trust the process. For me in particular, there’s a lot stuff early in the season to build on early in the season we’ve just have to stay the course.” Dickey is 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA after two starts.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his season debut on Sunday as the Blue Jays try to salvage the finale of a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox, who outscored Toronto 16-11 in the first two games. Estrada was slowed by a stiff back early in spring training that limited him to two Grapefruit League outings and a few minor-league games. He started the season on the disabled list but will be activated for the Sunday start. Estrada has a career record of 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in five games, including three starts, against Boston. Last season, he was 13-8 with a 3.13 ERA in 34 games, including 28 starts, after beginning the season in the bullpen. He was 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in three postseason starts.