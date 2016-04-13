3B Josh Donaldson was back on the field for the 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday after playing the three previous games as designated hitter because of a strained right calf muscle. Donaldson was 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base on Tuesday and has hit in all eight games this season. It is his longest hitting streak since he hit in 10 straight games last May 25-June 5.

RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed three hits, three walks and two runs (one earned) in six innings and did not factor in the decision in the 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday. His walk to Brian McCann in the second inning was his first as a starter over 18 innings. He has recorded a quality start in six straight starts dating to May 19, 2015, including two this season. He went on nth disabled list with a lat injury last season and worked out of the bullpen on his return. Sanchez did not have his best curveball on Tuesday and was not pleased with his lack of consistency. “You can’t expect to be good when you’re ball, strike, ball, strike, that’s what it comes down to,” he said. “In the second inning I let some things affect me that I shouldn’t have and it cost us a run. The pitch to (Yankees C Brian) McCann was a good pitch (for the game-tying homer in the sixth). I can’t do anything about it.” Sanchez also made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at second base in the second inning and it led to an unearned run. “He’s dead in the water if I make a good throw,” Sanchez said. “He was out there bouncing around. It’s unfortunate.” He said he let a couple of calls bother him in the second inning. “There were a couple of calls there that didn’t go my way and obviously being in the big leagues it shouldn’t affect you but I did and it cost us a run,” he said.

RF Jose Bautista walked and hit a two-run double in a 1-for-3 night Tuesday in the 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees. He has reached base in all eight games this season. He has reached base multiple times in six of the eight games. He has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games dating to last season, including the playoffs.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion walked in the first inning of the 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts the rest of the way. He has reached base in 24 consecutive games against the Yankees dating to 2014.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his second start of the season Wednesday in the second game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. Happ did not figure in the decision against the Tampa Bay Rays in his first start of the season, April 6, when he allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs in six innings. He struck out four in a game the Blue Jays lost 5-3. He is 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA in nine career starts against the Yankees.