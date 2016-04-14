L/RHP Pat Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday and RHP Arnold Leon was designated for assignment to make room for him. Venditte, 30, pitched two perfect innings at Buffalo with five strikeouts and kept it going with a 1-2-3 ninth for Toronto in the Blue Jays’ win over the New York Yankees. He pitched 8 1/3 runless innings in the Grapefruit League, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three. Although he is ambidextrous, one of the main reasons he was recalled was because with LHP Franklin Morales (shoulder fatigue) on the disabled list, the Blue Jays are down to one left-hander in the bullpen, LHP Brett Cecil, who has been struggling although he had a 1-2-3 seventh inning on Wednesday. Venditte appeared in 26 major-league games before this season, all with the Oakland Athletics last season, when he had an earned-run average of 4.40.

3B Josh Donaldson led off a four-run eighth inning with a double in the Blue Jays’ 7-2 win over the New York Yankees to extend his hitting streak to nine games. It is his longest hit streak since he had a 10-game one May 25-June 5.

RHP Marcus Stroman will make his third start of the season Thursday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Yankees. He beat the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Opening Day, April 3, facing two batters in the ninth in allowing six hits, three runs and one walk while striking out five in eight-plus innings. He did not factor in the decision in his second start, April 8, at Rogers Centre, allowing six hits, three walks and five runs in 5 1/3 innings. He is 4-1 with a 2.43 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees.

2B Ryan Goins was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the 7-2 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday. It is the first time he has had multiple extra-base hits in a game since Sept. 5 when he had two doubles against the Baltimore Orioles.

RF Jose Bautista was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Wednesday in the 7-2 win over the New York Yankees. He has reached base safely in 22 straight games, including the playoffs.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed seven hits and three walks but only one run on Wednesday to earn the decision in the 7-2 win over the New York Yankees. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his past 12 starts. “I’d just like to get strike one a little more, other than that I’d take that game any time for sure,” Happ said.

RHP Arnold Leon was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room on the roster for L/RHP Pat Venditte. In two games with the Blue Jays this season, Leon was 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA over 2 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits, including a home run, one walk and two runs. Last season, in 19 games with the Oakland Athletics, he was 0-2 with a 4.39 ERA over 26 2/3 innings. The Blue Jays obtained him the A’s after they designated him for assignment.