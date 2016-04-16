3B Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in the fifth and doubled in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games in the Blue Jays’ 4-2 victory over the Yankees on Thursday night. With a hit in every game this season, he is batting .325 (13-for-40) with five homers and 12 RBIs. He is the seventh player in team history to open a season with a hitting streak of 10 or more games. Donaldson has hit 48 homers with the Blue Jays, and 28 have given the team the lead.

RHP Marcus Stroman held the Yankees to three hits, two walks and two runs in eight innings in Toronto’s 4-2 win over the Yankees on Thursday. He has pitched at least seven innings in five of his past six starts. He had 17 ground-ball outs Thursday. “He’s a ground-ball machine,” manager John Gibbons said. Stroman added, “I found a better feel for my spinning pitches. My curveball and slider were very good, and so was my sinker. I thought I was locating my sinker. I felt like I was down more than in my last game, and the results showed.”

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion doubled in the fourth inning Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 4-2 win over the Yankees. He has reached base safely in 26 consecutive games against the Yankees to tie OF Alex Rios for the club record against New York. Rios accomplished the feat from 2006-08.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his third start of the season Friday in the opener of a four-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Dickey had one of his better knuckleballs on his start against Boston at Rogers Centre, but he allowed seven runs (six earned) in five innings despite striking out nine. There was so much movement on his knuckleball that C Josh Thole was charged with two passes balls and Dickey made two wild pitches. Dickey also made a throwing error. In 23 career games against the Red Sox (including 17 starts), Dickey is 6-7 with a 4.50 ERA.

SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 4-2 victory over the Yankees. It was his 40th career homer on the first pitch.