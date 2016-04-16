1B Justin Smoak struck out all four times up on Friday night, ending the game by fanning against Craig Kimbrel with two runners on. He is 1-for-12 with 11 strikeouts on the season. Chris Colabello, who has been the starter with Smoak used for defense, is 1-for-19 with six Ks -- and the Blue Jays have fanned 112 times in 11 games.

3B Josh Donaldson went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday night, ending his season-long 10-game hitting streak. The reigning American League MVP is batting .295 with five homers and 12 RBIs.

DH Edwin Encarnacion, who hit 39 home runs last season, hit his first of 2016 when he connected off Rick Porcello opening the second inning on Friday night. He then connected again, a two-run shot, off Porcello in the seventh inning -- his 22nd career multi-homer game. He has 12 homers in 41 career games at Fenway Park. “I’ve been feeling a lot better after day by day,” he said. “I try to keep working and keep (helping) my team and try to get my timing back.” Added manager John Gibbons: “That’s big for Eddie. Eddie’s a home run hitter. That was his first two of the year, so he feels good about that. He’s dangerous.”

RHP R.A. Dickey, who went 4-0 against the Red Sox in 2014 but was just 0-4 with a 5.36 ERA since, gave up three runs -- two unearned because of a Josh Thole passed ball -- in the first inning Friday night. He lasted 4 2/3 innings and suffered the loss to fall to 1-2.

RHP Marco Estrada faces former teammate David Price in the second game of the four-game series at Fenway Park on Saturday. Estrada worked seven shutout innings and got the win in his first start of the season, defeating the Red Sox April 10. He is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox, 2-1 with a 4.55 at Fenway.