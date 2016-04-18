LF Michael Saunders went 1-for-5 Sunday in his first game at the leadoff spot this season. Saunders assumed the role from CF Kevin Pillar, who hit .188 (9-for-48) in 12 games batting leadoff. Saunders is batting .270 (10-for-37) with one homer and three RBIs in 10 games.

CF Kevin Pillar went 3-for-4 Sunday after being dropped to eighth in the batting order. Pillar hit .188 (9-for-48) in 12 games at the leadoff spot before LF Michael Saunders assumed the role Sunday. Pillar is now batting .231 (12-for-52) with three RBIs.

1B Chris Colabello gave fans a scare in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game at Fenway Park when a Steven Wright fastball hit him in the helmet. With his parents in the crowd, the Framingham, Mass., native immediately dropped to the ground -- as did Wright with a sense of grief -- but Colabello stayed in the game after being checked out. “It sounded like it got him pretty good, but they tested him out and he’s feeling pretty good,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Another hard-headed guy.” Colabello finished 1-for-3 with an RBI single.

RHP Aaron Sanchez didn’t get much run support in his first two starts, and he didn’t need much Sunday. Sanchez, who took no-decisions after giving up a combined three runs in two outings entering Sunday, retired the first 17 batters and wound up allowing just one run on two hits while striking out seven and walking four in seven innings. “I saw him warming up in that first inning and I just said ... he really looks relaxed,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s confident today.” Sanchez is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and a team-high 20 strikeouts this year.

RF Jose Bautista’s first-inning home run Sunday was his 18th at Fenway Park since 2010, the most among active visiting players. Bautista, who hit a pair of homers against the Red Sox at the Rogers Centre on April 9, has hit 38 career home runs against the Red Sox. That total is second only to Alex Rodriguez (57) among active major-leaguers. Bautista also had a seventh-inning RBI double and is now batting .310 (13-for-42) with three homers and 10 RBIs.

DH Edwin Encarnacion stayed hot Sunday, and this time he got a little help from his teammates. Encarnacion went 2-for-5 and drove in a run with a seventh-inning single. Prior to Sunday’s game, Encarnacion was 4-for-8 with two home runs, a double, and four RBIs -- driving in all but one of the Blue Jays’ five runs in the first two games of the series. Encarnacion is now batting .314 (16-for-51) with two home runs and nine RBIs through 13 games this season.

LHP J.A. Happ takes the hill for Monday’s series finale in Boston. Happ, who is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA and eight strikeouts over 12 innings in two starts this season, broke into the win column April 13 with a solid six-inning, one-run performance against the Yankees.