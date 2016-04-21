C Josh Thole has experienced some problems with passed balls at times early this season. He had two on April 9 versus the Red Sox and his passed ball in this game, in the 10th inning, let the Orioles scored the winning run. “I just missed the ball,” he said.

3B Josh Donaldson snapped a recent 0-for-7 skid with a solo homer off RHP Ubaldo Jimenez in the fifth inning. That was his sixth homer of the season with three of them coming with two men on base as he keeps giving Toronto’s strong lineup even more power.

DH Edwin Encarnacion continued his strong hitting in Toronto road games. He’s batting just .227 at home but went 2-for-5 with two RBIs Wednesday and now boasts a .357 average on the road. He came into the game with the third-highest road average in the American League and now has an eight-game hitting streak.

RHP R.A. Dickey’s problems versus the Orioles continued on Wednesday night. He gave up three runs in the first inning before settling down and blanking Baltimore for the next five innings. The Blue Jays bounced back to tie the game before he left but Dickey’s no-decision left him 0-4 in eight starts versus Baltimore since coming to the Blue Jays in 2013. “R.A. got roughed up in that first but then he settled in and did a hell of a job,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “He started getting outs.”

RHP Jesse Chavez still was battling back issues. Manager John Gibbons said the pitcher’s back locked up during Tuesday’s game and he was “still not moving real good.” Gibbons doesn’t think it’s a long-term issue, though.

RHP Jesse Chavez’s back was bothering him again on Wednesday, and he did not pitch. Manager John Gibbons said the pitcher’s back ”locked up‘’ on him Tuesday but he didn’t expect it to grow into a disabled list situation.