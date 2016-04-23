LHP Chad Girodo was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

LF Michael Saunders was not in the starting lineup Friday because of a hamstring injury. It is not considered serious.

1B Justin Smoak continued to make the most of his plate appearances in Thursday’s game. Smoak walked with the bases loaded in the first and later doubled -- his first RBI and first extra-base hit this year. He has reached base safely in 10 of his past 19 plate appearances over his past seven games.

3B Josh Donaldson drove in a run with a first-inning double Thursday. That kept up his streak of success against Baltimore. Donaldson has 20 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs in 36 career games versus the Orioles.

RHP Drew Hutchison will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start the game Sunday so RHP Marcus Stroman can have an extra day off, manager John Gibbons said Friday. Hutchison is expected to return to Buffalo after the start.

1B/DH Chris Colabello was suspended for 80 games Friday by Major League Baseball after a positive drug test revealed the presence of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, which goes under the brand name Oral Turinabol.

RF Jose Bautista didn’t get a hit but was able to stay perfect in terms of reaching base this season. He walked in the eighth inning after going 0-for-3. He has reached base in each of the 16 games he has played. Overall, Bautista has reached in 30 consecutive games dating back to last year, the longest active streak in the majors.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was not in the starting lineup Friday because of a hip injury. It is not considered serious.

RHP Jesse Chavez (back issues) is day-to-day. His back locked up during Tuesday’s game, the first in the series at Baltimore. Manager John Gibbons said that Chavez is improving and he doesn’t see this as a long-term situation. Chavez did not pitch at all in the series.

RHP Marco Estrada, who pitched well against the Orioles several times last year, gave up one run in five innings in Thursday’s game despite needing 104 pitches to do it. Last year, he struck out 19 Orioles and held them to a .152 average. He scattered six hits Thursday with nine strikeouts. “It was a grind today,” Estrada said. “They have a really good lineup over there, and not to have your off-speed pitches makes it pretty tough. I battled the entire game. I am just glad I kept the guys in it. I‘m not happy about going five innings regardless of what the outcome was.”