LHP Chad Girodo has been called up from Triple-a Buffalo to take the roster spot of 1B/DH Chris Colabello who has been suspended for 80 games after a positive drug test. Girodo was 2-0 with a 1.365 ERA in four appearances with Buffalo. He was selected in the ninth round from Mississippi State in the 2013 draft. Girodo made his major league debut in the 8-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Friday. He allowed one hit and had one strikeout in two shutout innings. “He was terrific,” manager John Gibbons said. “He had a really good spring training and he got on our radar.”

LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) did not play in the 8-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Friday night to give his hamstrings a rest. The hamstrings have been bothering him but are not considered a serious problem. OF Ezequiel Carrera played left field on Friday and was in the leadoff spot in the batting order in place of Saunders. Carrera was 1-for-5 with a double and was charged with an error in the ninth inning that allowed a run to score.

RHP Drew Hutchison will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start the game Sunday against the Oakland Athletics. Hutchison was Toronto’s Opening Day starter in 2015 but struggled and finished the season in the bullpen. He was sent on option to Buffalo during spring training. He is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in three starts with the Bisons. His start will give RHP Marcus Stroman an extra day off, moving his start to Monday. The plan is to return Hutchison to Buffalo after the start.

1B/DH Chris Colabello has been suspended 80 games after the presence of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, sold under the brand name Oral Turinabol, was found in a drug test. Colabello had been sharing first base with 1B Justin Smoak and 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion. Smoak, a better defensive player, figures to see most of the playing time at first base with Encarnacion as designated hitter. “I was informed by the Players Association (March 13) that a banned substance was found in my urine,” Colabello said in a statement released through the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday. “I have spent every waking moment since that day trying to find an answer as to why or how? The only thing I know is that I would never compromise the integrity of the game of baseball. I love this game too much!” Manager John Gibbons said: “I love the guy. I love the guy. He’s fought the odds his whole life. He’ll fight this. He was a big part of our team last year. He’s a great teammate. He’s loved by all those guys out there. It hasn’t been an easy road for him to get here. He’s dealt with many ups and downs and I‘m sure he’ll deal with this one.” Colabello was batting .069 (2-for-29) with one RBI in 10 games this season. LHP Chad Girodo was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the roster spot.

C Russell Martin (neck) came out of the 8-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Friday after five innings. He said his neck began to tighten during the game. He was replaced by C Josh Thole in the sixth inning and had the neck treated. “It just something that I felt get progressively worse as the game went along,” Martin said. “I felt it a little bit before he game buy didn’t say anything. It was nothing that was alarming...I got a lot of treatment, I feel pretty good right now. We’ll see how it is in the morning.” Martin doubled in the fifth inning on Friday for his first extra base hit of the season.

OF Michael Bourn has been signed to a minor-league contract by the Blue Jays and assigned to extended spring training.

OF Michael Bourn has been signed to a minor league contract by the Blue Jays and assigned to extended spring training. “We’ll have a look at him there,” manager John Gibbons said. He is expected to play at Triple-A Buffalo. The Atlanta Braves released Bourn on April 2. Last season, Bourn batted .238 with 30 RBIs and 17 stolen bases between the Cleveland Indians and Atlanta.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (hip) did not play Friday night on the 8-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics after he jarred his hip on a diving play in the 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Camden Yards. It is not considered a serious issue. INF Ryan Goins moved from second base to shortstop for the game Friday. INF Darwin Barney played second base and hit a solo home run. Barney also had an RBI single, a walk and two runs scored.

RHP Jesse Chavez (back) returned to action Friday in the 8-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He allowed one hit and had one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings. He had not pitched since April 15 because of a tight back.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his fourth start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre. Happ pitched 19 innings in his first three outings, allowing 18 hits and five walks while striking out 12. He has been the winning pitcher in each of his past two starts. In seven career games (five starts) against the Oakland, he is 3-0 with a 2.78 ERA.