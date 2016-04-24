LHP Chad Girodo was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo after the 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. When 1B/DH Chris Colabello was suspended for 80 games after failing a drug test, Girodo was called up from Buffalo on Friday. He made his major-league debut Friday in the 8-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics and pitched two shutout innings.

LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) missed his second straight game on Saturday. He has been dealing with a nagging hamstring problem. Since moving into the leadoff spot, Saunders is on a five-game hitting streak in which he is batting .381 (8-for-21) with a .458 on-base percentage.

3B Josh Donaldson hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs Saturday in going 3-for-4 in the 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics, the team that traded him to Toronto before the 2015 season. Five of his seven home runs this season have come at Rogers Centre and three of his seven home runs have come with two on base and another was a grand slam.

RHP Drew Hutchison will make his first start of the season for Toronto on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre. Hutchison was Toronto’s Opening Day starter in 2015, but struggled and finished the season in the bullpen. He was assigned on option to Triple-A Buffalo at spring training.

C Russell Martin (neck) was in the lineup Saturday and was 1-for-4 with one RBI in the 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. He also struck out three times. Martin left the 8-5 loss to Oakland on Friday after five innings because of neck spasms.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (hip) returned to the lineup Saturday and hit two solo home runs in the 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics after missing the game Friday. He had jarred his hip on a diving play in Baltimore on Thursday. It was the 12th career multi-homer game for Tulowitzki. He was 3-for-4 on the game to raise his batting average to .188.

OF Ezequiel Carrera played left field and batted leadoff Saturday for the second day in a row while LF Michael Saunders rested his sore hamstrings. Carrera had the first four-hit game of his career with three singles and a double, a stolen base, and two diving catches in the 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. ”It’s one of the best games I“ve ever played in my life,” Carrera said.