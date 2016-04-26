LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) returned Monday to the starting lineup Monday after missing three games.

CF Kevin Pillar was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI Sunday in the 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics as he batted from the No. 7 spot in the order. He has had multiple hits in three straight games. Since being dropped down in the batting order after starting the season leading off, he is batting .387 (12-for-31) and the team is 5-3.

3B Josh Donaldson served as Toronto’s designated hitter Monday, resting a sore leg that was hit by a pitch Saturday.

RHP Drew Hutchison was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make a spot start on Sunday and allowed four hits and two runs on a pair of solo homers in 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Hutchison was the Opening Day starter in 2015 but finished the season in the bullpen when he struggled, particularly in road games. He was sent to Buffalo on option to Buffalo to open the season despite a strong spring training and was called up for the one start to give the regulars in the starting rotation an extra day of rest. “The kid just wins that’s all I know,” manager John Gibbons said. “He always has. He really helped us out today, we were backing everybody off a day to let (them) catch their breath a little bit and he pitched a big game for us. He executes when he needs to. He brings out the best in the offense. We always score, so he’s also a good luck charm.” Hutchison is expected to be returned to Buffalo on Monday but not move was announced after the game on Sunday. “I was told I was coming up for one start,” Hutchison said. “I know I’ll be here tomorrow and that’s all I know. ...I wasn’t real sharp but I made some good pitches when I had to.” He is 12-2 in his past 16 starts at Rogers Centre.

RHP Drew Hutchison, who won a spot start Sunday, was to be returned to Triple-A Buffalo after clearing optional waivers.

RHP Marcus Stroman will make his fifth start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre. He has pitched eight innings in two of his starts this season, seven innings in one and 5 1/3 innings in the other. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox, both in 2014. With RHP Drew Hutchison being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make a spot start Sunday, Stroman was given an extra day off before facing Chicago.

RF Jose Bautista ended a 0-for-12 skid with his fourth homer of the season in the fourth inning Sunday in the 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. It was his second hit in 6 at-bats over the past five games. Bautista finished the game 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.

C Russell Martin (neck) was a late scratch from the game Sunday against the Oakland Athletics because of the neck. C Josh Thole took his place. Martin left the game Friday after five innings because of neck spasms but played Saturday. Manager John Gibbons said a neck problem can affect both throwing and batting. He said Martin is day to day. Thole was 1-for-4 in the 6-3 win over the A‘s.

C Russell Martin (stiff neck) did not start Monday for the second consecutive game.

INF Matt Dominguez is a likely choice to be promoted from Triple-A Buffalo with the Blue Jays returning RHP Drew Hutchison to the minors.

OF Ezequiel Carrera is making the most of his chance to play left field and bat leadoff in the absence of LF Michael Saunders, who is resting a sore hamstring. Carrera was 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk Sunday in a 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Carrera had a career-best four hits in the game Saturday and is 7-for-14 (.500) in the three games he has played in Saunders’ place starting Friday. The home run was his first since July 26, 2015 at Seattle. Manager John Gibbons said that Carrera has earned another start Monday in the opener of a three-game against the Chicago White Sox.

OF Ezequiel Carrera, 7-for-14 while playing left for Michael Saunders the previous three games, spelled CF Kevin Pillar on Monday.