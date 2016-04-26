LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) returned Monday to the starting lineup Monday after missing three games.

LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) returned to the lineup Monday after missing three games to rest a sore hamstring. He was 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in the 7-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He has a six-game hitting streak, 11-for-26 (.423). His single came on a bouncer in the ninth that ended the game when it hit SS Troy Tulowitzki. “I‘m trying to get to second base there so I‘m trying to time it perfect,” Tulowitzki said. “The ball kicked back at me a little bit, hit me in the arm. You sit there and you’re pretty frustrated. You don’t want that game to ever end that way. But at the same time, I know that I did everything possible to try to make that play work, it just didn’t happen.”

3B Josh Donaldson served as Toronto’s designated hitter Monday, resting a sore leg that was hit by a pitch Saturday.

RHP Drew Hutchison, who won a spot start Sunday, was to be returned to Triple-A Buffalo after clearing optional waivers.

RHP Marcus Stroman took a comebacker by White Sox C Dioner Navarro off his left arm during the five-run seventh inning in the 7-5 loss to Chicago on Monday. He was checked out by trainer and walked the next batter, CF Austin Jackson, on four pitches before leaving the game. “The arm’s good, just a little bruised,” he said. “I‘m fine.” Stroman was charged with four runs in 6 2/3 innings and did not factor in the decision. TV cameras caught Stroman expressing his anger on the bench when the White Sox took the lead. “I play the game extremely passionately,” he said. “I was just extremely frustrated with the way things played out there. I felt pretty good all night and was just extremely frustrated ... I felt like I didn’t do my job in the end when I felt so good. Shouldn’t have walked the guy on four pitches after that. I still felt great after that. In no sense would I ever try to show my teammates up in any sense. It was more frustration. I felt that I didn’t do my job in the end and didn’t put my team in a position to win when I went out for the seventh.”

RHP R.A Dickey will make his fifth start of the season Tuesday when he pitches the middle game of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre. Dickey has not won since the second game of the season, April 4 at Tampa Bay. He lost his next two starts. He had a no-decision in his most recent start, allowing three runs in six innings at Baltimore in a game won by the Orioles 4-3. Dickey is 2-5 with a 7.40 ERA in 11 career games, including seven starts, against the White Sox.

C Russell Martin (stiff neck) did not start Monday for the second consecutive game.

INF Matt Dominguez is a likely choice to be promoted from Triple-A Buffalo with the Blue Jays returning RHP Drew Hutchison to the minors.

OF Ezequiel Carrera, 7-for-14 while playing left for Michael Saunders the previous three games, spelled CF Kevin Pillar on Monday.

OF Ezequiel Carrera played his fourth game in a row Monday and went 2-for-5 in the 7-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox to extend his hit streak to four games, going 9-for-19 (.474). After going 7-for-14 in three games spelling LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) in left field, he played center field Monday to give CF Kevin Pillar a rest.

LHP Brett Cecil allowed all three of his inherited runners to score in the 7-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday. He has allowed six of his nine inherited runners to score this season and is 0-4 with a 5.19 ERA. “He’s been pretty solid lately after a slow start,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s been getting better. We’re going to need him. He needs to get sharp. He needs to find it.”