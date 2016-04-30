LF Michael Saunders hit two home runs, his third and fourth of the season and pushed his average to .324. Saunders’ first home run was in the third inning off Rays starter Drew Smyly and was the team’s first hit of the game. “Baseball is all about repetition,” Saunders said. “And the more consistent at bats you get, the easier it is to hit.”

3B Josh Donaldson hit a bomb to left field off Rays LHP Drew Smyly in the sixth inning that measured 445 feet. It hit the C-ring on the catwalk at Tropicana Field and would have likely landed in the second deck of the stadium. It is Donaldson’s eighth home run of the season.

2B Ryan Goins hit his first home run since Sept. 1, 2015 and the ninth of his career. The home run came off Rays reliever Jhan Marinez after Goins struck out twice against Rays LHP Drew Smyly.

2B Devon Travis began his extended spring training Friday by taking five like at-bats. Travis has been out since July with shoulder issues but should begin playing in the field next week. “It was like Opening Day for me, first day on the field hitting live pitching during the game,” Travis said to MLB.com. “It was awesome. I feel great. I feel really good. I feel strong when I‘m playing. After, it gets a little tired. But that’s like anything else when you first start hitting. I feel really good, though. I come in every single day, and I haven’t complained in a long time.”

RHP Aaron Sanchez pitched seven scoreless innings giving up six hits and strikeout out six with two walks. His ERA dropped to 2.59 on the season. “This was one of those games where we need it,” Sanchez said. “Coming off a sweep at home, it starts the road trip with a big win.”

C Russell Martin has a sore neck but started Friday. He wasn’t feeling great, but he will be able to play through it.