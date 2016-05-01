CF Kevin Pillar homered in the seventh inning on Saturday to snap a 120 at-bat drought without a home run. However, since he moved from the leadoff spot, he has a .364 BA. He finished Saturday’s game 2 for 3 to mark his fourth multiple hit in the past seven games.

RF Jose Bautista has hit 29 home runs against Tampa Bay since his first full season with the Blue Jays in 2009, more than any other player. His home run in the third inning on Saturday was Toronto’s only hit through the first six innings and was his fourth of the year.

C Russell Martin was not in Saturday’s lineup due to lingering issues with neck spasms. Martin has a team-high 31 strikeouts this season, including nine consecutive earlier in the week.

LHP J.A. Happ has seven consecutive quality starts after Saturday and 15 straight starts in which he has allowed three or fewer runs. Happ is 10-1 with a 1.87 ERA since Aug. 14, 2015.

LHP Brett Cecil took the loss Saturday to move to 0-5 for the season, the most losses in the majors and most in relief this early in the season since the stat was first available (1913). Still, Cecil remains optimistic. “I‘m throwing the ball well, and I‘m not going to sit in my locker and pout about it,” he said. “Relievers have got to have short memories, and for some guys, that’s the hardest thing ... but I do have a short memory.”