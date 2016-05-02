3B Josh Donaldson now has nine home runs for the American League lead after hitting a solo shot off the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi on Sunday. Nearly 60 percent of his hits this season -- 17 of 29 -- have been extra-base hits. He now has 50 home runs with the Blue Jays in 184 regular-season games.

RHP Marcus Stroman improved to 4-0 and went eight innings for the second time against the Rays this season -- he struck out nine and held the Rays to one run on three hits, lowering his season ERA to 3.77. Not bad for his 25th birthday.

DH Jose Bautista went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in the middle of a loaded Jays lineup -- he has 18 RBIs on the season but couldn’t put the ball in play against the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi on Sunday.

SS Troy Tulowitzki came into the game hitting just .169 and was mired in an 0-for-16 slump when he hit a three-run home run in the ninth. His production has been disappointing, but he now has five home runs and will start getting his average up again during the upcoming homestand.