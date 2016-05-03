LF Michael Saunders was 1-for-3 with a single, an RBI and walk Monday in the 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. In 12 games since moving into the leadoff spot, he is batting .319 (15-for-47) with a .407 on-base percentage.

CF Kevin Pillar was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored Monday night in the 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. It was the third time this season that he has had three hits in a game. He is batting .385 (20-for-52) since being moved out of the leadoff spot in the batting order.

3B Josh Donaldson was named Blue Jays player of the month after hitting .292 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs in April.

3B Josh Donaldson was named the Blue Jays player of the month for April. Donaldson, who was 1-for-4 Monday in the 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, hit eight home runs with 20 RBIs during April. He had 28 hits for the month, 17 for extra bases.

RHP Marcus Stroman, who improved to 4-0 on the season by pitching eight innings Sunday in a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, has won nine straight decisions dating to last season. It is the longest winning streak by a Blue Jays pitcher since 2003 when RHP Roy Halladay won 15 in a row to equal the club record set by RHP Roger Clemens in 1998.

RHP Marcus Stroman improved his record to 4-0 when he struck out a career-high nine batters Sunday in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. It was his ninth straight winning decision, the longest by a Blue Jays’ starter since 2003 when RHP Roy Halladay won 15 in a row to tie the club record set by RHP Roger Clemens in 1998.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed a third-inning home run to C Brett Nicholas in the third inning of the 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday, the only run the knuckleball pitcher allowed in 6 1/3 innings of a no-decision. It was the fourth homer Dickey has allowed this season. Since joining the Blue Jays for the 2013 season, he has allowed 90 home runs, the most in major-league baseball in that span.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his fifth start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Estrada is looking for his first win since April 10 when he beat the Boston Red Sox in his first start of the season after beginning the season on the disabled list because of a stiff back. He suffered his second loss of the season Wednesday, 4-0, to the Chicago White Sox, allowing three hits, four walks and three runs in 6 2/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in two career regular-season starts against the Rangers. In last year’s Division Series, he held the Rangers to five hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win in Game 4.