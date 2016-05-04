RHP Joe Biagini earned his first major-league win on Tuesday, pitching two innings in the Blue Jays’ 3-1, 10-inning win over the Texas Rangers. He allowed two hits and had one strikeout in his sixth outing of the season. He was selected in the Rule 5 draft from the San Francisco Giants in the offseason and is 1-1 with a 1.04 ERA over 8 2/3 innings. He cannot be demoted without first being offered back to the Giants. “He’s got a great arm, a live fastball and a good breaking ball,” manager John Gibbons said.

LHP Chad Girodo was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo after the 10-inning, 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. He will give the Blue Jays a left-hander to go with LHP Brett Cecil, who has been struggling. He will also provide a fresh arm for the bullpen. In his first stint with the Blue Jays, Girodo appeared in one game, allowing one hit and one hit batsman with one strikeout over two innings. The 25-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA and one save in six games and 8 2/3 innings with Buffalo. INF Matt Dominguez was sent on option to Buffalo to make room for Girodo.

1B Justin Smoak hit his first two homers of the season in Tuesday night in the 3-1, 10-inning victory over the Texas Rangers, one of his former teams. Smoak entered the game with a .225 batting average but had a .404 on-base percentage. The three RBIs give him seven for the season. With 1B Chris Colabello suspended for 80 games after failing a drug test, Smoak has been getting more playing times. Overall, the Blue Jays have struggled offensively, but Smoak sees that changing. “I think it’s just a matter of time, I think everybody in this clubhouse knows how good we are offensively,” he said. “For me honestly, I‘m just trying to get the ball in the air. There aren’t too many hits on the ground these days with the shifts. I was able to get some pitches out over the plate today that I was able to hit out to left field. I‘m starting to get consistent at-bats and starting to feel better.” The 10th-inning homer was the first walkoff homer of his career.

INF Darwin Barney started at second base against Texas Rangers LHP Martin Perez, a 3-1 win in 10 innings for Toronto. Manager John Gibbons said Barney, a right-handed hitter, has earned more playing time and he will platoon at second base with INF Ryan Goins, a left-handed hitter. Both are excellent defensively. Barney is batting .281 after going 0-for-3 in the game while Goins was hitting .160. Goins entered the game defensively in the 10th after OF Ezequiel Carrera batted for Barney in the ninth and walked. The situation could change in the next few weeks when 2B Devon Travis returns from shoulder surgery performed in November. Travis opened last season as the starting second baseman but a shoulder injury limited his season to 62 games.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Sanchez won his last start, 6-1, over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday when he allowed six hits, two walks and no runs while striking out six in seven innings. This will be his first career start against Texas. He has pitched one-third of an inning in relief against them in the regular season. He faced them five times last year in the American League Division Series and was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He allowed one unearned run, one walk and three hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.

INF Matt Dominguez was returned to Triple-A Buffalo after the 3-1, 10-inning win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night to make room for LHP Chad Girodo on the 25-man roster. Dominguez was called up from Buffalo April 26 because of his ability to play first and third bases. At the time, 3B Josh Donaldson had a sore leg after being hit by a pitch and was used as designated hitter for a few games. Dominguez was 0-for-7 in three games with Toronto. In 17 games at Buffalo, he is batting .311 with two homers and 14 RBIs.