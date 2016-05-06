CF Kevin Pillar batted leadoff on Thursday night for LF Michael Saunders, who did not start. Saunders was 0-for-11 in his career against Texas LHP Derek Holland. OF Ezequiel Carrera started in left field. Pillar began the season batting leadoff. He was dropped in the order after 12 games.

RHP Bo Schultz (offseason left hip surgery) moved his rehab assignment from Class A Dunedin to Double-A New Hampshire on Wednesday. In three outings for Dunedin, he allowed four runs (three earned) in 2 2/3 innings.