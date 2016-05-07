RHP Ryan Tepera was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

RHP Ryan Tepera pitched the ninth inning of the 12-2 win over the Texas Rangers Thursday and allowed one run on three two-out singles. On Friday, he was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for INF/OF Andy Burns, who was promoted. Tepera is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in two appearances with the Blue Jays this season. He went 0-2 with one save and a 3.27 ERA in 32 games as a rookie in 2015.

INF/OF Andy Burns had his contract selected by the Blue Jays from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Burns can play all the infield positions as well as the corner outfield spots. His versatility will help during the interleague games in San Francisco next week. His presence also allows the use of a pinch-runner for 1B Justin Smoak when needed.

INF/OF Andy Burns had his contract selected from Buffalo on Friday and RHP Ryan Tepera was returned to the Triple-A team on option. Burns can play all infield positions as well as the corners in the outfield so he will add flexibility to the roster, which could be particularly important in three interleague games in San Francisco next week. His presence will allow the use of a pinch-runner for 1B Justin Smoak. Burns hit .250 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 27 games at Buffalo. Burns had not played in the majors when called up. He has not made an error in 103 chances at Buffalo this season.

CF Kevin Pillar hit his second homer of the season, a three-run shot in the eighth inning, to give the Blue Jays a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was 1-for-4 on the game and is batting .373 (25-for-67) in 18 games since April 17. Nine of those hits have been for extra bases.

C John Ryan Murphy was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday. Murphy, 24, was 3-for-40 in 11 games. Minnesota acquired Murphy from the New York Yankees during the offseason for OF Aaron Hicks.

RHP Roberto Osuna was held out of the 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday with a slight groin injury. He said he felt it after his last outing on Wednesday. He said he could have pitched Friday but manager John Gibbons said the medical advice was to give him the day off to prevent it from getting worse. RHP Drew Storen got the save despite loading the bases in the ninth inning on two hits and a walk.

INF Ryan Goins started at shortstop Friday with SS Troy Tulowitzki, who is struggling at the plate, given a rest.

RF Jose Bautista hit his sixth homer of the season, a two-run blast in the sixth inning, in the 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. It was his 34th homer in interleague play dating to 2010, the most by any player in that span.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his seventh start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. He pitched 6 1/3 innings Monday to no-decision in the 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers Monday. The knuckleballer allowed six hits, three walks and one run. In four career games, including three starts, against the Dodgers, he is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA. He is looking for his first win since April 4. He is 0-3 since.

SS Troy Tulowitzki, who is struggling at the plate, was given a rest Friday.

SS Troy Tulowitzki, struggling at the plate, was given a breather Friday when INF Ryan Goins started at shortstop in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a 5-2 Toronto win. Goins was 0-for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch. Tulowitzki has been struggling at the plate, batting .163 with five homers, 13 RBIs and an OPS of .584. Manager John Gibbons said Tulowitzki was just being given a day off. It was either going to be Friday or Saturday.