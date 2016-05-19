3B Josh Donaldson was not in the starting lineup on Wednesday night. Acting manager DeMarlo Hale said it was a planned day off for the 2015 American League MVP.

INF Jimmy Paredes started at third base Wednesday for 3B Josh Donaldson, who was given a rest, and hit his first home run of the season in the second inning. Paredes finished 1-for-4 and made an error in the field in his first start for the Blue Jays in the 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after being claimed on waivers from the Baltimore Orioles Monday and activated from the disabled list on Tuesday. He had a strained wrist.

LHP Aaron Loup (elbow strain) has allowed two hits, four walks and four runs over one inning in two rehabilitation outings with Class A Dunedin. He started the season on the disabled list after missing most of spring training with the sore elbow.

2B Devon Travis, who is returning from offseason shoulder surgery, will move his rehabilitation assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday. He started the assignment with Class A Dunedin and in four games batted .357 (5-for-14) with five RBIs. The shoulder problem limited him to 62 games last season.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit his eighth homer of the season in the eighth inning of the 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. He also struck out once and has had at least one strikeout in each of his past 11 games, a total of 15 whiffs.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his eighth start of the season Thursday in the opener of a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. Estrada pitched six innings to a no decision in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings to the Texas Rangers on Saturday, allowing five hits, four walks and five runs (four earned) while striking out five. He is 1-2 with a 5.04 ERA in seven career games, including five starts, against the Twins.

LHP Brett Cecil (lat tear) will be out at least a month after an MRI revealed a tear in his latissimus dorsi muscle. He was put on the disabled list Sunday with what was termed triceps tightness. Cecil, who was expected to have a key role in the bullpen as a setup man, has struggled this season, going 0-5 with a 5.23 ERA in 16 outings.