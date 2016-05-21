OF David Harris of Class A Dunedin was suspended Thursday for 76 games without pay after he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2). Harris’ suspension is effective immediately. A 36th-round pick in 2013, Harris hit .183 in 21 games with Dunedin before his suspension.

2B Devon Travis (shoulder) is continuing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo. Travis played in his first rehab game on Thursday after appearing in four games with High-A Dunedin. He has yet to play for Toronto this year after major offseason shoulder surgery.

RF Jose Bautista hit his eighth home run of the season when he connected for a three-run shot in Toronto’s five-run sixth inning Friday. It was Bautista’s 12th home run at Target Field, the most of any visiting player. Bautista also has 20 RBIs and has hit .359 in 19 games at the Twins’ home ballpark.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Toronto’s 9-3 win Friday. Tulowitzki has now recorded at least one hit in all five games he’s played at Target Field in his career and has driven in a run in four of those five games.

LHP J.A. Happ (5-1, 3.40 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday’s game for Toronto.