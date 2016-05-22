FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 22, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Josh Donaldson was ejected in the first inning after a short discussion with home plate umpire Toby Basner. Donaldson grounded out to short and slowly ran to first base. On his way back to the dugout, a short conversation with Basner ensued. It was Donaldson’s second ejection of the season.

LHP Aaron Loup will move his rehab assignment from Class-A Dunedin to Buffalo on Saturday. Loup pitched in three games with Dunedin rehabbing a left flexor strain sustained in early March.

2B Devon Travis went 0-for-5 in the second game of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Travis, who has not played following offseason shoulder surgery, was expected to return perhaps as early as this weekend, but it probably will be closer to June 1.

RF Jose Bautista hit his ninth home run of the season in the third inning and second in as many days. Bautista has 13 homers in 20 career games at Target Field since it opened in 2010.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in 7 1/3 innings on Saturday and was charged with the loss. Happ, who started the season with five wins in his first five decisions, has lost consecutive starts after he gave up a season-high eight runs on seven hits his last time out against Tampa Bay.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
